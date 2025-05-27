Tragic Accident at Tiger Fall Claims Two Lives
A tragic incident occurred at Tiger Fall in Chakrata, Dehradun, where two individuals lost their lives after a tree fell from a mountain. The victims, identified as Alka Anand from Delhi and Geetram Joshi from Chakrata, were bathing in the waterfall when the accident happened.
A tragic incident unfolded at the Tiger Fall tourist spot in Chakrata, Dehradun, resulting in the death of two individuals. Police reports confirm that the fatalities were caused by a tree falling from a mountainside.
The deceased have been identified as Alka Anand, aged 55, from Delhi, and Geetram Joshi, aged 38, from Chakrata. The incident occurred late Monday evening as the victims were bathing in the waterfall, a popular attraction in the area.
Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event, aiming to prevent such tragedies in the future.
