Tragic Accident at Tiger Fall Claims Two Lives

A tragic incident unfolded at the Tiger Fall tourist spot in Chakrata, Dehradun, resulting in the death of two individuals. Police reports confirm that the fatalities were caused by a tree falling from a mountainside.

The deceased have been identified as Alka Anand, aged 55, from Delhi, and Geetram Joshi, aged 38, from Chakrata. The incident occurred late Monday evening as the victims were bathing in the waterfall, a popular attraction in the area.

Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event, aiming to prevent such tragedies in the future.

