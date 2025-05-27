Shandong Chemical Plant Explosion: Investigation Underway

A massive explosion rocked the Shandong Youdao Chemical plant in China's eastern Shandong province, as reported by state media on Tuesday. Initial reports did not disclose casualty details, while unverified social media posts revealed smoke towering above the scene.

Following the blast, which struck shortly before noon in the plant's workshop, emergency services rapidly initiated rescue and treatment operations. Social media platform Weibo featured videos of panicked individuals seeking cover, with grey smoke enveloping the skyline and shattered glass seen in nearby communities.

The facility, owned by Himile Group, has been operational since August 2019 in Gaomi Renhe chemical park, covering over 47 hectares with a workforce exceeding 300. Specializing in chemical intermediates for pesticides and pharmaceuticals, the plant's explosion is part of a concerning trend of such incidents in the region, reminiscent of past blasts in Ningxia and Jiangxi.

(With inputs from agencies.)