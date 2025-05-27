Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has urged the removal of Dogus Soma, a Turkish company, involved in the tunnelling work for Mumbai Metro. This call follows the inundation of an underground metro station due to heavy monsoon rains.

In a statement to reporters, Thackeray criticized the Mahayuti government's handling of the situation, demanding compensation for business owners and residents who suffered losses. He blamed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) lack of elected representatives and preparedness for the crisis.

The flooding incident has raised concerns about construction quality. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) attributed the issue to intense rainfall that caused the collapse of a water-retaining wall at Acharya Atre Chowk station. Meanwhile, in a broader political context, Turkey's stance supporting Pakistan has led to scrutiny and actions against Turkish firms in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)