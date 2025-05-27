Aaditya Thackeray Demands Turkish Firm's Exit After Mumbai Metro Station Inundation
Aaditya Thackeray urges the removal of Turkish firm Dogus Soma from Mumbai Metro tunnelling after flooding at an underground station. He criticized the Mahayuti government for poor preparation, mentioning compensation for affected residents. The MMRC attributed the flooding to intense rainfall and a collapsed water-retaining wall.
- Country:
- India
Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has urged the removal of Dogus Soma, a Turkish company, involved in the tunnelling work for Mumbai Metro. This call follows the inundation of an underground metro station due to heavy monsoon rains.
In a statement to reporters, Thackeray criticized the Mahayuti government's handling of the situation, demanding compensation for business owners and residents who suffered losses. He blamed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) lack of elected representatives and preparedness for the crisis.
The flooding incident has raised concerns about construction quality. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) attributed the issue to intense rainfall that caused the collapse of a water-retaining wall at Acharya Atre Chowk station. Meanwhile, in a broader political context, Turkey's stance supporting Pakistan has led to scrutiny and actions against Turkish firms in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena MP Lauds Indian Armed Forces for Striking Terror Heartlands
Turkish Company's Airport Operations Under Fire from Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rallies for Water Rights in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Tejasvee Ghosalkar Resigns from Shiv Sena (UBT): A family departure
Missed Opportunity: Shiv Sena Criticizes Modi Over 'Akhand Bharat' Dream