Former Shiv Sena Leader Dinkar Mane Joins BJP in Political Shift

Dinkar Mane, a former leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), along with several Congress functionaries from Maharashtra's Latur district, has made the switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The induction ceremony occurred in Mumbai, marking a significant political shift in the region.

Mane has a history of political involvement, having served two terms as an MLA from Ausa, Latur, in 1999 and 2004, when he was part of the then-undivided Shiv Sena. In the 2024 assembly elections, he ran unsuccessfully on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, facing off against BJP's Abhimanyu Pawar. His recent decision to join the BJP highlights changing political dynamics in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)