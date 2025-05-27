India's Heat Dilemma: Unreliable Data, Undercounted Deaths

Experts at the India Heat Summit 2025 pointed out severe gaps in data reporting on heatstroke and heat-related deaths across the country. Health Ministry Advisor Soumya Swaminathan asserted that the current death figures are underestimated due to inconsistent reporting systems.

Swaminathan emphasized the necessity of strengthening death-reporting systems, as they are crucial for government policy-making. She also advocated for an environmental health hub that unites health, environment, and earth sciences ministries to share data and transform information into actionable strategies.

Chandni Singh, a researcher, noted the absence of nationally representative data, forcing reliance on disparate sources like the National Centre for Disease Control, India Meteorological Department, and National Crime Records Bureau, which all report differing figures. Experts suggest more community involvement in developing heat action plans for better effectiveness.