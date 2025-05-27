India's Heat Dilemma: Unreliable Data, Undercounted Deaths
Experts highlight significant gaps in data reporting on heatstroke and heat-related deaths in India. At the India Heat Summit 2025, the need for robust death-reporting systems and an environmental health hub was emphasized. Current datasets show varying figures, underlining the lack of consistent national data.
- Country:
- India
Experts at the India Heat Summit 2025 pointed out severe gaps in data reporting on heatstroke and heat-related deaths across the country. Health Ministry Advisor Soumya Swaminathan asserted that the current death figures are underestimated due to inconsistent reporting systems.
Swaminathan emphasized the necessity of strengthening death-reporting systems, as they are crucial for government policy-making. She also advocated for an environmental health hub that unites health, environment, and earth sciences ministries to share data and transform information into actionable strategies.
Chandni Singh, a researcher, noted the absence of nationally representative data, forcing reliance on disparate sources like the National Centre for Disease Control, India Meteorological Department, and National Crime Records Bureau, which all report differing figures. Experts suggest more community involvement in developing heat action plans for better effectiveness.
ALSO READ
Generative AI and Jobs in Latin America: Boosting Productivity or Widening Gaps?
Maximizing Health Impact: World Bank’s Guide to Public Expenditure Reviews
SAP unveils series of AI innovations aimed at driving business productivity up to 30pc
Regulatory Standards Bill Introduced to Boost Productivity and Accountability in NZ
David Seymour Hails Regulatory Standards Bill as Key to Boosting Productivity