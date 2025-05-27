Left Menu

India's Heat Dilemma: Unreliable Data, Undercounted Deaths

Experts highlight significant gaps in data reporting on heatstroke and heat-related deaths in India. At the India Heat Summit 2025, the need for robust death-reporting systems and an environmental health hub was emphasized. Current datasets show varying figures, underlining the lack of consistent national data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:42 IST
India's Heat Dilemma: Unreliable Data, Undercounted Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Experts at the India Heat Summit 2025 pointed out severe gaps in data reporting on heatstroke and heat-related deaths across the country. Health Ministry Advisor Soumya Swaminathan asserted that the current death figures are underestimated due to inconsistent reporting systems.

Swaminathan emphasized the necessity of strengthening death-reporting systems, as they are crucial for government policy-making. She also advocated for an environmental health hub that unites health, environment, and earth sciences ministries to share data and transform information into actionable strategies.

Chandni Singh, a researcher, noted the absence of nationally representative data, forcing reliance on disparate sources like the National Centre for Disease Control, India Meteorological Department, and National Crime Records Bureau, which all report differing figures. Experts suggest more community involvement in developing heat action plans for better effectiveness.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025