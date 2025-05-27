India Takes Flight with Indigenous E-Hansa Electric Aircraft

India is advancing its aviation technology with the development of the Electric Hansa (E-Hansa), a two-seater electric trainer aircraft. The Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh announced this milestone on Tuesday, highlighting the indigenously crafted plane as a matter of national pride.

Manufactured by the CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) in Bengaluru, the E-Hansa stands as a significantly cheaper alternative to its imported counterparts, with an expected price of around Rs 2 crore. This cost is approximately half of what similar imported models would demand, marking a substantial saving for pilot training programs.

The introduction of the E-Hansa is a pivotal move for India's green aviation objectives, focusing on the use of eco-friendly energy in aviation. This project is part of the broader HANSA-3 (NG) initiative which aims to deliver cost-effective and sustainable training solutions for pilots in India.

