Escalating Drone Warfare: A Night of Aerial Clashes Between Russia and Ukraine

Russian air defenses intercepted over 100 Ukrainian drones targeting various regions, including Moscow. This event mimics previous Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian cities. Conversely, Russia also initiated drone assaults on Ukraine, launching over 900 drones, heightening tensions between the two nations with casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 06:31 IST
In a significant escalation, Russian air defenses managed to intercept over 100 Ukrainian drones during a series of attacks targeting diverse regions, including Moscow. The incident mirrored previous Ukrainian drone assaults on Russian cities, marking an intensification of aerial warfare.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that 27 drones were repelled en route to Moscow, while the Defense Ministry reported 112 drones intercepted across various regions, including the Bryansk border area. Regional authorities noted some property damage but no casualties.

Simultaneously, Ukraine faced a barrage from Russia, with President Zelenskiy revealing that over 900 drones targeted Ukrainian cities over a three-day span. The attacks, which are among the most severe since 2022, resulted in significant casualties, including 12 deaths in Zhytomyr.

