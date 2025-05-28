Left Menu

SpaceX Faces Setbacks as Starship Spirals Out of Control

SpaceX's Starship rocket launched successfully in Texas but lost control mid-flight, missing key testing targets. This incident adds challenges to Elon Musk's Mars mission efforts, following previous explosive attempts that impacted aviation routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX's Starship rocket, a 400-foot craft central to Elon Musk's vision of Mars colonization, launched from SpaceX's Starbase in Texas on Tuesday. Despite surpassing previous failure points, it spun out of control halfway through its journey.

The flight marked yet another setback for SpaceX, as the Starship failed to achieve crucial testing milestones. The mishap presents new engineering challenges for the company's ambitious space program.

Earlier attempts ended in explosions over the Caribbean, disrupting air traffic. The recent incident highlights ongoing hurdles in SpaceX's efforts to conquer space travel and Mars exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

