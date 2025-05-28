SpaceX Faces Setbacks as Starship Spirals Out of Control

SpaceX's Starship rocket, a 400-foot craft central to Elon Musk's vision of Mars colonization, launched from SpaceX's Starbase in Texas on Tuesday. Despite surpassing previous failure points, it spun out of control halfway through its journey.

The flight marked yet another setback for SpaceX, as the Starship failed to achieve crucial testing milestones. The mishap presents new engineering challenges for the company's ambitious space program.

Earlier attempts ended in explosions over the Caribbean, disrupting air traffic. The recent incident highlights ongoing hurdles in SpaceX's efforts to conquer space travel and Mars exploration.

