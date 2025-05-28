Left Menu

UNESCO Decision Looms Over Australia's Ancient Rock Art Amid Industrial Concerns

Australia's bid for World Heritage status for the Murujuga rock art faces challenges as a UN advisory body highlights risks from nearby industrial pollution. Despite evidence of good condition, ICOMOS urges prevention of further industrial development. The outcome awaits UNESCO's decision in July 2023.

28-05-2025
Australia's endeavor to secure World Heritage status for the Murujuga Cultural Landscape is under scrutiny. A UN advisory body has flagged industrial pollution threats to the 50,000-year-old Indigenous rock art.

Risks primarily come from the Burrup Peninsula's industrial activities. Despite the rock art's overall good condition, recommended measures include halting further development near the site.

The Australian government faces pressure to address these concerns before the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's impending July decision. The global attention follows previous controversies over heritage site preservation.

