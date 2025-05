Drone Warfare Escalates: Over 100 Drones Intercepted in Russia Amid Strikes on Ukraine

Russian air defenses intercepted over 100 Ukrainian drones, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The drones, including a swarm targeting Moscow, were neutralized in various regions, echoing similar strikes last week.

The dual drone aggression saw Russia launching waves of drones at Ukrainian cities, reportedly deploying over 900 drones within a three-day period, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Casualties were reported in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, while Russian officials noted property damage but no casualties in areas such as Bryansk and Smolensk.

(With inputs from agencies.)