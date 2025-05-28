SOFF Extends Climate Data Initiative, Plans $200M Impact Bond for Early Warnings

The Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF) is scaling up its efforts to close critical weather and climate data gaps that are essential for better forecasts and early warning systems. At a recent high-level meeting hosted by the Government of Ireland, the SOFF Steering Committee reaffirmed its mission and took strategic decisions to deepen its global impact—most notably by extending its First Implementation Period to June 2027 and advancing an innovative $200 million Impact Bond.

The meeting brought together stakeholders from across the international development, meteorological, and climate finance communities. At its core, the event underscored one powerful theme: reliable, real-time weather and climate data is not a luxury—it’s a lifeline.

“We are not only building weather and climate data infrastructure. We are building equity, trust, and resilience,” said Celeste Saulo, WMO Secretary-General and SOFF co-chair. “That takes time. The extension of SOFF’s First Implementation Period reflects this reality.”

Why SOFF Matters: Addressing the Global Data Deficit

Launched as a UN-backed initiative, SOFF provides grant financing and technical assistance to the world’s most vulnerable countries—especially Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS)—to collect, maintain, and share surface-based weather and climate observations in line with Global Basic Observing Network (GBON) standards.

These observations form the backbone of global and regional forecasting systems, enabling:

Improved early warning systems

Stronger climate adaptation strategies

Reduced disaster risk

Protection of lives and livelihoods

Despite their importance, many LDCs and SIDS have limited or no capacity to collect this data consistently. SOFF bridges this gap, helping ensure global equity in access to climate intelligence.

New Financing Tool: SOFF Impact Bond

To meet soaring demand from countries and unlock stalled investments, the Steering Committee gave the green light to develop the SOFF Impact Bond—an ambitious financing vehicle designed to raise up to USD 200 million from a blend of public, private, and philanthropic sources.

The SOFF Impact Bond will:

Front-load critical investments in observation infrastructure

Support high-priority national projects in data-sparse regions

Establish a scalable, replicable model for delivering global public goods

The bond is expected to be formally announced at the UN Climate Change Conference COP30 later this year, sending a strong signal that climate finance can be both innovative and inclusive.

To support the development of the bond, the Nordic Development Fund (NDF) pledged a Booster Grant, following its two prior contributions to SOFF. This new grant reflects growing confidence in SOFF’s mission and its evolving financing model.

Evidence-Based Impact: Forecast Accuracy Gains

To reinforce the value of its work, SOFF presented findings from a new impact study conducted by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). The study, presented by ECMWF Deputy Director Florian Pappenberger, revealed:

A 30% reduction in forecast uncertainty is achievable in Africa

Up to 20% improvements are possible for Pacific SIDS

Global weather and climate models benefit from localized data collection, enhancing forecasts beyond national borders

These improvements are not just statistical. They represent lives saved, property protected, and resources better allocated. They also reinforce the idea that climate data is a global good—an investment in one region benefits the whole world.

Strengthening Global Governance

SOFF also announced a leadership transition within its governance structure. Ambassador Willem van de Voorde, Belgium’s Special Envoy for Climate and Environment, will serve as the new co-chair of the Steering Committee, beginning 1 July 2025, alongside Celeste Saulo. He succeeds Ireland, which has served as co-chair for the past year.

The leadership change signals continued support from major donor countries and maintains momentum as SOFF enters a critical second phase of implementation.

Looking Ahead: From Data to Decisions

With the global climate crisis escalating and extreme weather events increasing in frequency and severity, the role of SOFF is more crucial than ever. By expanding funding, improving data collection, and supporting capacity building in the world’s most vulnerable regions, SOFF is helping to build the foundation for climate-smart development.

Its efforts feed directly into the goals of the UN Early Warnings for All initiative, aiming to ensure that everyone on Earth is protected by an early warning system by 2027.

The message from the Steering Committee was clear: timely, accurate climate data saves lives. And with the right investments—such as the upcoming Impact Bond—SOFF is determined to ensure no country is left behind in the race to climate resilience.