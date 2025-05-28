Left Menu

Bear Encounter in Slovenia Raises Wildlife Concerns

A woman is in critical condition following a bear attack near Ljubljana, Slovenia. The attack happened just outside Skofljica, prompting authorities to urge caution. It coincides with recently approved culling of 206 brown bears. Slovenia has a growing bear population, sparking debates on wildlife management.

A Slovenian woman is critically injured after being attacked by a bear near Ljubljana. The incident took place in Skofljica, prompting police warnings for residents to exercise caution.

This attack aligns with the recent decision to cull 206 brown bears due to a population surge to approximately 1,000 in the region, a controversial move disputed by animal rights advocates.

Slovenia, with a population of about 2 million, boasts expansive forests and protected nature reserves. Nonetheless, the country recorded two bear attacks on humans in 2022, highlighting ongoing issues in wildlife management.

