Bear Encounter in Slovenia Raises Wildlife Concerns

A Slovenian woman is critically injured after being attacked by a bear near Ljubljana. The incident took place in Skofljica, prompting police warnings for residents to exercise caution.

This attack aligns with the recent decision to cull 206 brown bears due to a population surge to approximately 1,000 in the region, a controversial move disputed by animal rights advocates.

Slovenia, with a population of about 2 million, boasts expansive forests and protected nature reserves. Nonetheless, the country recorded two bear attacks on humans in 2022, highlighting ongoing issues in wildlife management.

(With inputs from agencies.)