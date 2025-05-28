Stranded Barge at Mahim Coast: A Battle Against the Tides

In a significant disruption attributed to Mumbai's recent torrential rains, a barge dedicated to the bustling Coastal Road project found itself mired in mud near Mahim Coast.

The incident occurred on Monday when heavy showers caused the barge to drift perilously before it became stranded near Hinduja Hospital.

Authorities are collaborating with experts, hoping to refloat the barge during high tide, but the situation underscores Mumbai's infrastructure challenges in the face of extreme weather.

