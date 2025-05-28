Stranded Barge at Mahim Coast: A Battle Against the Tides
A barge involved in Mumbai's Coastal Road project drifted during heavy rains on Monday and is now stuck in mud near Mahim Coast. Efforts to refloat it during high tide are underway. The barge's predicament highlights the impact of torrential rains on Mumbai's infrastructure and daily life.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant disruption attributed to Mumbai's recent torrential rains, a barge dedicated to the bustling Coastal Road project found itself mired in mud near Mahim Coast.
The incident occurred on Monday when heavy showers caused the barge to drift perilously before it became stranded near Hinduja Hospital.
Authorities are collaborating with experts, hoping to refloat the barge during high tide, but the situation underscores Mumbai's infrastructure challenges in the face of extreme weather.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism
Despite best efforts of Pakistan, our airbases and defence infrastructure remained unharmed: PM Modi.
Securing the Power Sector: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Challenges
Terrorist infrastructure India destroyed were responsible not only for the deaths of Indians but of many other innocents around world: MEA.
Police Intensify Crackdown on Terror Infrastructure in Srinagar