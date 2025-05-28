Left Menu

Stranded Barge at Mahim Coast: A Battle Against the Tides

A barge involved in Mumbai's Coastal Road project drifted during heavy rains on Monday and is now stuck in mud near Mahim Coast. Efforts to refloat it during high tide are underway. The barge's predicament highlights the impact of torrential rains on Mumbai's infrastructure and daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant disruption attributed to Mumbai's recent torrential rains, a barge dedicated to the bustling Coastal Road project found itself mired in mud near Mahim Coast.

The incident occurred on Monday when heavy showers caused the barge to drift perilously before it became stranded near Hinduja Hospital.

Authorities are collaborating with experts, hoping to refloat the barge during high tide, but the situation underscores Mumbai's infrastructure challenges in the face of extreme weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

