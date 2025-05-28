Early Monsoon Arrival: Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall

The southwest monsoon has made an early entrance into Odisha, arriving 13 days ahead of its usual schedule, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Tuesday.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra predicts that Odisha will experience above-average rainfall throughout the monsoon season, which spans from June to September.

The Odisha government is on alert, advising district officials to prepare for potential challenges, and has issued an 'Orange' alert in five districts, warning of lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Fishermen are also cautioned against venturing into deep seas.

