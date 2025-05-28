Early Monsoon Arrival: Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall
The southwest monsoon has arrived in Odisha 13 days earlier than usual, bringing heavy rain to several districts. The India Meteorological Department forecasts above-average rainfall for the monsoon season in the region, prompting the state government to issue alerts and preparations for potential weather-related challenges.
- Country:
- India
The southwest monsoon has made an early entrance into Odisha, arriving 13 days ahead of its usual schedule, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Tuesday.
IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra predicts that Odisha will experience above-average rainfall throughout the monsoon season, which spans from June to September.
The Odisha government is on alert, advising district officials to prepare for potential challenges, and has issued an 'Orange' alert in five districts, warning of lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Fishermen are also cautioned against venturing into deep seas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms and Rising Temperatures
Storm Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Expected in Andhra Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Severe Thunderstorms: Orange Warning Issued
Rajasthan Braces for Severe Heat and Thunderstorms
Severe Weather Alert Issued for Uttarakhand: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Gusty Winds Expected