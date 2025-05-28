Left Menu

Early Monsoon Arrival: Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall

The southwest monsoon has arrived in Odisha 13 days earlier than usual, bringing heavy rain to several districts. The India Meteorological Department forecasts above-average rainfall for the monsoon season in the region, prompting the state government to issue alerts and preparations for potential weather-related challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:01 IST
Early Monsoon Arrival: Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The southwest monsoon has made an early entrance into Odisha, arriving 13 days ahead of its usual schedule, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Tuesday.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra predicts that Odisha will experience above-average rainfall throughout the monsoon season, which spans from June to September.

The Odisha government is on alert, advising district officials to prepare for potential challenges, and has issued an 'Orange' alert in five districts, warning of lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Fishermen are also cautioned against venturing into deep seas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025