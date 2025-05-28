Global Leaders Converge to Combat Ocean Crisis at UN Conference
World leaders are gathering for the UN Ocean Conference in France to address critical oceanic issues, including rising temperatures, plastic pollution, and overfishing. The event aims to drive action and funding to tackle these challenges, with expectations of $100 billion in commitments. France and Costa Rica co-sponsor the conference.
Global leaders are set to meet in France next month for the UN Ocean Conference, a gathering aimed at addressing the urgent challenges threatening the world's oceans. Rising temperatures, plastic pollution, and overfishing are among the key issues to be tackled by governments, scientists, and business leaders.
Conference Secretary-General Li Junhua emphasized the event's significance as a pivotal opportunity to drive action and mobilize resources. The conference aims to secure commitments totaling $100 billion in new funding, engaging all 193 UN member nations and numerous cities and corporations.
France and Costa Rica, co-sponsors of the conference, focus on treaty ratifications to protect biodiversity, fight pollution, and ensure sustainable fishing. The event seeks to accelerate decarbonization in maritime sectors, though deep-sea mining remains a contentious issue, lacking consensus for inclusion in the conference's agenda.
