PM Modi's Mega Infrastructure Boost to Transform Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to transform Kanpur with development projects worth Rs 20,900 crore. Key initiatives include metro expansion, power projects, and road improvements. The program aims to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, and industrial growth in the region, alongside water treatment and livelihood support measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to Kanpur's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate development projects totaling Rs 20,900 crore. The ambitious plan includes inaugurating a segment of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and advancing power generation capacities.

Further development is set with the foundation stone for power substations and an extension of the Panki Thermal Power Project, supporting local logistics by alleviating traffic woes with new rail overbridges.

Additionally, efforts to treat wastewater with a new plant, and infrastructure improvements for industrial development, underscore a comprehensive push for regional enhancement. Certificates and financial aid will also be distributed as part of livelihood programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

