PM Modi's Mega Infrastructure Boost to Transform Kanpur

In a significant boost to Kanpur's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate development projects totaling Rs 20,900 crore. The ambitious plan includes inaugurating a segment of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and advancing power generation capacities.

Further development is set with the foundation stone for power substations and an extension of the Panki Thermal Power Project, supporting local logistics by alleviating traffic woes with new rail overbridges.

Additionally, efforts to treat wastewater with a new plant, and infrastructure improvements for industrial development, underscore a comprehensive push for regional enhancement. Certificates and financial aid will also be distributed as part of livelihood programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)