Negros Occidental Pioneers Coastal Protection with Greenbelt Initiative

Negros Occidental, a Philippines province, is leading coastal conservation efforts by establishing a coastal greenbelt. This initiative, involving 100-meter-wide vegetation strips, aims to protect against storms, erosion, and saltwater intrusion. While local legislation supports these efforts, national legislation is pending to establish coastal greenbelts nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:04 IST
In the face of frequent typhoons and floods, Negros Occidental, a province in the Philippines, has pioneered a natural solution to coastal protection through greenbelts. Established in 2022, these greenbelts consist of 100-meter-wide strips of coastal mangroves and beach forests, providing a robust defense against storm surges and coastal erosion.

The initiative has already safeguarded over 1,000 hectares of coastal ecosystems, integrating disaster risk reduction into the province's strategy. Inspired by its success, more than 90 local government units have adopted similar policies, promoting these natural barriers across the region.

While the national coastal greenbelt bill awaits Senate approval, advocates are hopeful for its passage. They argue that by establishing national guidelines for greenbelts, the country can better protect its coastal areas and communities, preventing disasters akin to the horrific Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

