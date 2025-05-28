Negros Occidental Pioneers Coastal Protection with Greenbelt Initiative

In the face of frequent typhoons and floods, Negros Occidental, a province in the Philippines, has pioneered a natural solution to coastal protection through greenbelts. Established in 2022, these greenbelts consist of 100-meter-wide strips of coastal mangroves and beach forests, providing a robust defense against storm surges and coastal erosion.

The initiative has already safeguarded over 1,000 hectares of coastal ecosystems, integrating disaster risk reduction into the province's strategy. Inspired by its success, more than 90 local government units have adopted similar policies, promoting these natural barriers across the region.

While the national coastal greenbelt bill awaits Senate approval, advocates are hopeful for its passage. They argue that by establishing national guidelines for greenbelts, the country can better protect its coastal areas and communities, preventing disasters akin to the horrific Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)