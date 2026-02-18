Green Revolution: Mangroves of Sundarbans Get New Lease on Life

In a significant stride towards ecological preservation, ten thousand mangrove saplings were planted in the Sundarbans on Tuesday. The initiative, led by former Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, aims to tackle the alarming climate challenges threatening this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Employing advanced technologies like geo-tagging and microclimate monitoring, the Green India Challenge fosters sustainable practices. The project emphasizes community resilience by introducing cyclone-resistant agriculture, rainwater harvesting, and more to support local livelihoods.

The Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, faces rising sea levels and frequent cyclones. Mangroves play a critical role in shielding coastlines and supporting biodiversity, highlighting their significance as nature's defense against climate-induced adversities.

