Green Revolution: Mangroves of Sundarbans Get New Lease on Life

On Tuesday, ten thousand mangrove saplings were planted in the Sundarbans region under a green initiative. Launched by former Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, the initiative focuses on ecological restoration, community resilience, and sustainable eco-tourism to combat climate change impacts affecting the Sundarbans mangrove ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:12 IST
In a significant stride towards ecological preservation, ten thousand mangrove saplings were planted in the Sundarbans on Tuesday. The initiative, led by former Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, aims to tackle the alarming climate challenges threatening this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Employing advanced technologies like geo-tagging and microclimate monitoring, the Green India Challenge fosters sustainable practices. The project emphasizes community resilience by introducing cyclone-resistant agriculture, rainwater harvesting, and more to support local livelihoods.

The Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, faces rising sea levels and frequent cyclones. Mangroves play a critical role in shielding coastlines and supporting biodiversity, highlighting their significance as nature's defense against climate-induced adversities.

