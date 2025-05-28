Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Assam: Precautions Urged

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Assam, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days. The department noted that western and southern parts of the state are at particular risk due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD explained that the low-pressure area is situated off the Odisha coast, with cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above sea level. It is expected to move northwards and intensify into a depression, causing significant rainfall and thunderstorms.

Authorities in Guwahati city are especially concerned about potential impacts like waterlogging and landslides. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has urged residents to exercise caution, and commuters are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly to avoid periods of intense rainfall.