Left Menu

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Assam: Precautions Urged

The India Meteorological Department predicts severe weather in Assam, with heavy rainfall expected in the western and southern regions. A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a depression, leading to thunderstorms and potential hazards like waterlogging and landslides, prompting caution from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:47 IST
Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Assam: Precautions Urged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Assam, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days. The department noted that western and southern parts of the state are at particular risk due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD explained that the low-pressure area is situated off the Odisha coast, with cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above sea level. It is expected to move northwards and intensify into a depression, causing significant rainfall and thunderstorms.

Authorities in Guwahati city are especially concerned about potential impacts like waterlogging and landslides. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has urged residents to exercise caution, and commuters are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly to avoid periods of intense rainfall.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025