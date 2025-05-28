Delhi Gears Up for Monsoon: Desilting and Preparedness in Full Swing
As monsoon nears, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has instructed officials to expedite desilting and tackle waterlogging. A meeting with zone Deputy Commissioners focused on preparedness, with emphasis on resources and inter-agency cooperation. Singh stressed completing works before monsoon to prevent inconvenience.
With monsoon season approaching, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has mandated immediate action to mitigate rain-related issues by expediting desilting work and pinpointing key waterlogging areas.
The Mayor, during a critical meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all 12 zones, assessed the city's rain-readiness, emphasizing the urgent desilting of drains and proactive waterlogging management.
Singh highlighted the necessity of allocating sufficient resources, such as machines and personnel, to ensure areas are adequately prepared to handle heavy downpours and avoid public discomfort.
