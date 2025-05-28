Delhi Gears Up for Monsoon: Desilting and Preparedness in Full Swing

With monsoon season approaching, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has mandated immediate action to mitigate rain-related issues by expediting desilting work and pinpointing key waterlogging areas.

The Mayor, during a critical meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all 12 zones, assessed the city's rain-readiness, emphasizing the urgent desilting of drains and proactive waterlogging management.

Singh highlighted the necessity of allocating sufficient resources, such as machines and personnel, to ensure areas are adequately prepared to handle heavy downpours and avoid public discomfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)