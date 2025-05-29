China's Astounding Asteroid Endeavor: Tianwen-2 Sets Sights on Cosmic Neighborhood

In a bold leap for its space exploration program, China successfully launched the Tianwen-2 spacecraft Wednesday after midnight, embarking on its inaugural mission to collect samples from a nearby asteroid.

The state-of-the-art probe aboard a Long March 3B rocket ascended into the cosmos from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

The Tianwen-2 mission reflects China's rapid advancements in space initiatives, striving to match strides with nations like Japan and the United States.