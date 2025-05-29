China's Astounding Asteroid Endeavor: Tianwen-2 Sets Sights on Cosmic Neighborhood
China launched the Tianwen-2 spacecraft to retrieve samples from asteroid 469219 Kamo'oalewa. The mission aims to return with rocks by 2027, marking China's growing space achievements, including lunar explorations and space station operations. This mission places China alongside Japan and the U.S. in asteroid sample retrieval endeavors.
In a bold leap for its space exploration program, China successfully launched the Tianwen-2 spacecraft Wednesday after midnight, embarking on its inaugural mission to collect samples from a nearby asteroid.
The state-of-the-art probe aboard a Long March 3B rocket ascended into the cosmos from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.
The Tianwen-2 mission reflects China's rapid advancements in space initiatives, striving to match strides with nations like Japan and the United States.
