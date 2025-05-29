Catastrophic Glacier Collapse Buries Swiss Village

A massive glacier collapse in the Swiss Alps has led to catastrophic damage in the village of Blatten, which was almost entirely buried under ice, mud, and rubble. The event unfolded on Wednesday after a large section of the glacier broke off, creating a massive landslide that overwhelmed the village. Evacuated previously due to potential rockslides, Blatten now faces the daunting task of rebuilding from the wreckage.

Drone footage captured by SRF, Switzerland's national broadcaster, reveals a once-vibrant village now smothered under a vast expanse of mud and soil. The river running through Blatten and the green wooded sides of its valley have vanished under debris. "We've lost our village," lamented Blatten's mayor Matthias Bellwald at a press conference. Despite the destruction, Bellwald remains determined to see the village rebuilt.

Authorities report that one person is still missing after millions of cubic meters of rock and soil cascaded down into the valley. Experts suggest climate change could have exacerbated the situation, destabilizing local permafrost and contributing to the glacier's collapse. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter expressed sympathy to those affected, while emergency services have declared the area hazardous, urging the public to avoid entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)