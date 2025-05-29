Left Menu

Manitoba Wildfires Prompt Largest Evacuation in Memory

Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to raging wildfires, prompting the largest evacuation in recent memory. Prime Minister Mark Carney has agreed to deploy the military for assistance. Officials work to safely transport evacuees as dozens of wildfires burn, surpassing the province's annual average.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Winnipeg | Updated: 29-05-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 06:29 IST
In an unprecedented move, the Canadian province of Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to rampant wildfires. The situation has forced a massive evacuation effort involving 17,000 people across multiple communities. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew highlighted the scope, noting it was the largest evacuation in recent memory.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has agreed to deploy military forces to aid the evacuation. This decision comes as Manitoba officials collaborate to move a large number of residents swiftly and safely. The emergency declaration facilitates the transportation and sheltering of evacuees.

Communities such as Flin Flon and Creighton have been severely affected, with residents ordered to evacuate immediately as wildfires approach. Firefighting efforts have been hampered by grounded water bombers, and injuries have been reported. With 22 active wildfires surpassing the annual average, assistance from across Canada is being mobilized.

