Andhra Pradesh's Infrastructure Leap with the Badvel-Nellore Corridor

The Badvel-Nellore Corridor project, a new 4-lane highway approved by the Indian government, aims to enhance connectivity and boost economic growth in Andhra Pradesh. It will shorten travel to Krishnapatnam port, aiding infrastructure and empowering youth in the state, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-05-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 08:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The approval of the Badvel-Nellore Corridor marks a significant development milestone for Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for backing the project.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by PM Modi, gave the green light to the 4-lane corridor, which spans over 109 kilometers of National Highway 67, with a budget allocation of Rs 3,653 crore. The venture will be executed under the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) mode, according to a PIB announcement.

The corridor is set to enhance regional connectivity, cut travel time to Krishnapatnam port, and serve as a catalyst for sweeping economic and infrastructure development. Youth across Andhra Pradesh are poised to benefit significantly from the increased opportunities that this project will generate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

