Deep Depression in Bay of Bengal Triggers Heavy Rainfall Alerts
The India Meteorological Department has reported that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. This weather event is expected to result in heavy rainfall across parts of Odisha, prompting various warnings in several districts across the region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the intensification of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal into a deep depression. This development is projected to lead to significant rainfall in parts of Odisha.
According to the IMD's bulletin, this depression moved northwards along the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts at a speed of 20 kmph, transforming into a deep depression located 60 km southeast of Sagar Island. Its trajectory suggests it will continue moving north and is expected to cross the West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts by this afternoon.
In response, the IMD issued an Orange Warning, indicating the need for preparedness, in Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, and other districts. A Yellow Warning, advising awareness, has been placed in additional districts such as Kandhamal, Puri, and Khurdha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
