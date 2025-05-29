Left Menu

Deep Depression in Bay of Bengal Triggers Heavy Rainfall Alerts

The India Meteorological Department has reported that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. This weather event is expected to result in heavy rainfall across parts of Odisha, prompting various warnings in several districts across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:24 IST
Deep Depression in Bay of Bengal Triggers Heavy Rainfall Alerts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the intensification of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal into a deep depression. This development is projected to lead to significant rainfall in parts of Odisha.

According to the IMD's bulletin, this depression moved northwards along the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts at a speed of 20 kmph, transforming into a deep depression located 60 km southeast of Sagar Island. Its trajectory suggests it will continue moving north and is expected to cross the West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts by this afternoon.

In response, the IMD issued an Orange Warning, indicating the need for preparedness, in Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, and other districts. A Yellow Warning, advising awareness, has been placed in additional districts such as Kandhamal, Puri, and Khurdha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025