Thunderous Transition: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Weather Shift

Uttar Pradesh is on the verge of a significant weather transition, as the Meteorological Department forecasts widespread thundershowers and drizzle throughout the state starting Thursday. Residents should brace for strong winds, with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph, expected to sweep across the region.

On Thursday, a weather alert has been issued for 60 districts, particularly in the eastern and Terai regions, warning of strong winds, thunderstorms, and light rain. Light showers were reported in parts of Lucknow and nearby districts in the early hours, marking the beginning of the anticipated weather change.

The state experienced unusual weather variations since Wednesday night, with certain areas receiving thunderstorms and rain, such as Bijnor, while others sweltered under high humidity. The Regional Meteorological Centre predicts that the intensity of drizzle and winds will increase for the next two to three days.

