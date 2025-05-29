Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Revamp: New Infrastructure and Gazebo Construction

The Delhi Assembly infrastructure is undergoing upgrades by the Public Works Department, encompassing repairs and a new gazebo construction. Promoted by Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the projects aim to enhance the assembly environment with a Rs 78 lakh budget. Additionally, there's ongoing digitisation and senior citizen recreational centres initiatives.

The Delhi Assembly is set for a significant infrastructure upgrade. The Public Works Department has launched two major projects—a comprehensive repair of existing facilities and the construction of a gazebo inside the Chief Minister's Park. These efforts, driven by Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, reflect a broader push for a modern legislative environment.

The repair project, valued at approximately Rs 48 lakh, will refurbish toilet blocks and MLA lounges, upgrade pantry cabinets, and reinforce boundary walls. Scheduled to conclude in one and a half months, it signifies a timely refresh of critical assembly components. Concurrently, the PWD has received approval to construct a Rs 30 lakh gazebo, designed in octagonal shape using pink sandstone with intricate 'jali' work, offering lawmakers a serene space within the assembly's green expanse.

Under Gupta's leadership, the Assembly's revamp isn't solely infrastructural. It includes the National e-Vidhan Application, a comprehensive digitisation initiative costing Rs 15 crore, slated to modernize the legislative process. Complementing these are efforts to establish recreational centres for senior citizens and a new solar power plant, marking a holistic approach to the Assembly's operational enhancements.

