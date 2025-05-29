Delhi Assembly Infrastructure Revamp: PWD Launches New Initiatives

The Public Works Department (PWD) is spearheading a significant upgrade of the Delhi Assembly's infrastructure, unveiling two new projects to improve the site. The first involves a comprehensive repair of existing facilities, and the second aims at constructing a gazebo within the Chief Minister's park, officials announced on Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has been instrumental in pushing for these infrastructure enhancements. Among the approved plans is a project to refurbish toilet blocks in the Assembly hall and MLA lounges, as well as upgrading pantry cabinets and repairing the boundary wall near the reception up to gate two. This effort is budgeted at approximately Rs 48 lakh.

Additionally, a tender for the project outlines an estimated one and a half months of work following the commencement of activities. The PWD's plans also include erecting a pink sandstone gazebo in an octagonal design, costing around Rs 30 lakh. This follows Gupta's previous initiatives, including end-to-end digitization of the Assembly and solar power installation, enhancing the overall functionality and sustainability of the campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)