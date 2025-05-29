Left Menu

EMS Ltd Surges Ahead: Robust Growth in Water and Sewerage Infrastructure

EMS Ltd, a water and sewerage infrastructure company, reported marginal profit dips for Q1 FY25, while experiencing revenue growth. In FY25, profit rose by over 20% to Rs 184 crore. EMS's growing orderbook showcases their expertise, reflecting future growth potential, strengthened by a recent major project award in Noida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

EMS Ltd, a prominent player in the water and sewerage infrastructure sector, reported a slight decline in its profit after tax to Rs 46.92 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, compared to Rs 47.38 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the dip in quarterly profits, the company's total income witnessed an increase, reaching Rs 272 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25, up from Rs 246 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Overall, EMS reported a 20.38% rise in profit for the entire financial year 2024-25, achieving a profit after tax of Rs 184 crore, bolstered by a 22% growth in revenue to Rs 965.83 crore.

The company's leadership, represented by Chairman Ramveer Singh, expressed confidence in continued growth momentum, emphasizing their expertise in sewerage solutions and expanding orderbook. Notably, EMS secured a significant contract for a group housing project in Noida, valued at Rs 273 crore, marking a key milestone in their strategic expansion plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

