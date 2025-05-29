Left Menu

Modi Inaugurates New Patna Airport Terminal, Lays Foundation for Civil Enclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Patna Airport and laid the foundation stone for a new civil enclave at Bihta Airport. The Patna terminal cost Rs 1,200 crore, and the Bihta enclave will require Rs 1,410 crore. The event was attended by top officials including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new terminal building of Patna Airport and initiated the development of a civil enclave at Bihta Airport.

The newly constructed terminal at Patna was completed with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore. Meanwhile, a substantial Rs 1,410 crore is earmarked for the Bihta airport development.

The ceremony at Patna Airport saw prominent figures such as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha in attendance.

