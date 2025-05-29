Modi Inaugurates New Patna Airport Terminal, Lays Foundation for Civil Enclave

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new terminal building of Patna Airport and initiated the development of a civil enclave at Bihta Airport.

The newly constructed terminal at Patna was completed with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore. Meanwhile, a substantial Rs 1,410 crore is earmarked for the Bihta airport development.

The ceremony at Patna Airport saw prominent figures such as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)