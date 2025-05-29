Left Menu

India's Climate Strategy: Paving the Path to Clean Energy

India's climate policy, focused on clean energy rights for its citizens, faces vulnerabilities from climate change. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlights India's sixth place in the Global Climate Risk Index and the nation's advocacy for equity and differentiated climate responsibilities among countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:04 IST
India's climate policy aims at securing clean energy rights for its 140 crore citizens, according to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's Annual Summit, he noted India's vulnerabilities due to climate change risks.

Ranked sixth in the Global Climate Risk Index for 2025, Yadav emphasized India's belief in equitable climate responsibilities based on historical emissions contributions. He asserted that developed nations should bear primary responsibility.

India is advancing its climate policy by advocating for CBDR and releasing a Draft Framework of the Climate Finance Taxonomy. This initiative will enhance resilience, bolster climate commitments, and facilitate investment in adaptation solutions as part of the upcoming National Adaptation Plan.

