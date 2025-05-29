PM Modi's Mega Development Push in Kanpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and initiate 15 large-scale projects in Kanpur, totaling over Rs 47,573 crore. These developments encompass metro expansion, power units, water treatment facilities, and infrastructure enhancements, promising economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social advancement for the entire region.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to inaugurate and lay the foundation for 15 substantial development projects in Kanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government announced. The plans, valued over Rs 47,573 crore, are expected to bolster the state's economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability, marking a pivotal advancement.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join Modi at the grand ceremony, which anticipates crucial announcements to upgrade Kanpur's infrastructure. Highlights include the new underground Kanpur metro section, linking five key city stations and aiming to enhance urban mobility with faster, more convenient transit options.
Additionally, Modi will unveil power initiatives such as three 660 megawatt units at Ghatampur, a thermal project in Panki, and two railway bridges to boost coal transport. A 40 MLD tertiary treatment plant will also be inaugurated to facilitate sewage recycling and water conservation, advancing Kanpur's urban services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
