PM Modi's Mega Development Push in Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and initiate 15 large-scale projects in Kanpur, totaling over Rs 47,573 crore. These developments encompass metro expansion, power units, water treatment facilities, and infrastructure enhancements, promising economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social advancement for the entire region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to inaugurate and lay the foundation for 15 substantial development projects in Kanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government announced. The plans, valued over Rs 47,573 crore, are expected to bolster the state's economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability, marking a pivotal advancement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join Modi at the grand ceremony, which anticipates crucial announcements to upgrade Kanpur's infrastructure. Highlights include the new underground Kanpur metro section, linking five key city stations and aiming to enhance urban mobility with faster, more convenient transit options.

Additionally, Modi will unveil power initiatives such as three 660 megawatt units at Ghatampur, a thermal project in Panki, and two railway bridges to boost coal transport. A 40 MLD tertiary treatment plant will also be inaugurated to facilitate sewage recycling and water conservation, advancing Kanpur's urban services.

