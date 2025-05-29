Alpine Catastrophe: The Glacier Collapse Impacting Swiss Villages

In the picturesque Swiss village of Blatten, residents struggled to comprehend the massive destruction wrought by a chunk of glacier, which scientists link to climate change's impacts on the Alps. A catastrophic deluge of ice, mud, and rock descended from the mountain, burying 90% of the village.

Rescue operations, including search dogs and thermal drone scans, have been searching for a missing 64-year-old man with no results yet. Local police ceased the search due to unstable debris, with authorities monitoring the River Lonza's swollen waters closely.

The glacier collapse has prompted Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter to return from Ireland. The incident revives concerns about warmer temperatures affecting Alpine permafrost, potentially triggering unexpected collapses. Experts warn that the situation presents an ongoing flood risk as debris blocks river flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)