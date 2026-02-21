Racing Against Time: French Alps 2030 Olympics in Turmoil

The French Alps is gearing up to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, despite being rocked by doubts and internal tensions. Organizing committee leader Edgar Grospiron exudes confidence, asserting their readiness to deliver a spectacular event under a pressing schedule.

The French committee recently held a pivotal meeting amid conflicts reported between Grospiron and his director general, Cyril Linette, leading to ongoing leadership changes. Nevertheless, the formal handover of the Olympic flag is set, transferring momentum from Milan Cortina's Winter Games.

The French Alps project faces unique challenges with spread-out venues and a tight timeline, aimed to be achieved swiftly with insights gleaned from the successful 2024 Paris Olympics. Essential expertise from Étienne Thobois contributes to stabilizing preparations as the countdown begins.

