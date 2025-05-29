Left Menu

Mystery Star: Unveiling the Secrets of a Pulsing Phenomenon

Astronomers have discovered a star 15,000 light-years away, emitting unusual radio waves and X-rays. Classified as a 'long-period radio transient,' this celestial object baffles researchers. The star might be a magnetar or white dwarf, but existing theories don't fully explain its behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:28 IST
Mystery Star: Unveiling the Secrets of a Pulsing Phenomenon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Astronomers have identified a star showcasing extraordinary characteristics, emitting a rare mix of radio waves and X-rays. Located 15,000 light-years away in the Milky Way galaxy towards the Scutum constellation, the star has been classified as an unusual member of the 'long-period radio transients' group, first recognized three years ago.

This mysterious star flashes radio waves and X-ray emissions every 44 minutes, which is much longer than the usual rapid bursts seen in pulsars, known for milliseconds to seconds cadence. Puzzled researchers, led by Ziteng Wang of Curtin University, investigated these signals using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the ASKAP telescope in Australia.

Potential explanations suggest it could be a magnetar or a white dwarf in a binary system, but the exact nature remains uncertain. Recent observations indicate variable radio brightness and rare coincidence in capturing X-ray pulses, thus, adding layers to unravel in this stellar enigma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025