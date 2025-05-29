Mystery Star: Unveiling the Secrets of a Pulsing Phenomenon

Astronomers have identified a star showcasing extraordinary characteristics, emitting a rare mix of radio waves and X-rays. Located 15,000 light-years away in the Milky Way galaxy towards the Scutum constellation, the star has been classified as an unusual member of the 'long-period radio transients' group, first recognized three years ago.

This mysterious star flashes radio waves and X-ray emissions every 44 minutes, which is much longer than the usual rapid bursts seen in pulsars, known for milliseconds to seconds cadence. Puzzled researchers, led by Ziteng Wang of Curtin University, investigated these signals using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the ASKAP telescope in Australia.

Potential explanations suggest it could be a magnetar or a white dwarf in a binary system, but the exact nature remains uncertain. Recent observations indicate variable radio brightness and rare coincidence in capturing X-ray pulses, thus, adding layers to unravel in this stellar enigma.

