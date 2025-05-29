Bengal Braces for Heavy Rains with Disaster Preparedness
West Bengal is preparing for heavy rains, with the government relocating people from vulnerable areas and setting up relief centers. Coastal residents are advised to avoid the sea. Heavy rains have already hit southern Bengal, and more is expected due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal.
- Country:
- India
The government of West Bengal, spearheaded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is on high alert as forecasts predict heavy rain across the state. In response, residents from low-lying areas have been moved to safer locations, and relief centers are ready for any emergencies.
Banerjee has urgently requested people living in coastal regions to refrain from venturing into the deep sea over the next 48 hours, as the state braces for potential flooding and disruptions.
On Thursday, southern Bengal, including Kolkata, was already experiencing substantial rainfall due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. With expectations of continued rainfall reaching up to 2-3 cm per hour in the next 24 hours, the state remains vigilant.
