Left Menu

Deluge Disturbs Daily Routine in Tripura

Intermittent rain partially disrupted life in Tripura on Friday. The IMD predicted heavy rain and squally winds in the next 24 hours. Despite high rainfall and flight cancellations, no major damage was reported. State administrations are preparing for potential floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:03 IST
Deluge Disturbs Daily Routine in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Intermittent rain a disrupted daily activities across Tripura on Friday, officials reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy showers with squally winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km per hour over the state in the next 24 hours.

The state capital, Agartala, recorded 25 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, according to state officials. Although a red alert was issued for Sepahijala, West, and Khowai districts on Thursday, no flood events have been reported.

Despite the ongoing downpour, no significant damage to property or loss of life has occurred. Flights from Kolkata to Agartala, affected by poor weather on Thursday, resumed normally on Friday.

Officials announced that district administrations are prepared to handle any unexpected situations that may arise from potential flooding.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025