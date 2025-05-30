Deluge Disturbs Daily Routine in Tripura

Intermittent rain a disrupted daily activities across Tripura on Friday, officials reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy showers with squally winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km per hour over the state in the next 24 hours.

The state capital, Agartala, recorded 25 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, according to state officials. Although a red alert was issued for Sepahijala, West, and Khowai districts on Thursday, no flood events have been reported.

Despite the ongoing downpour, no significant damage to property or loss of life has occurred. Flights from Kolkata to Agartala, affected by poor weather on Thursday, resumed normally on Friday.

Officials announced that district administrations are prepared to handle any unexpected situations that may arise from potential flooding.