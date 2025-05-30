Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Rock Collapse at Indonesian Quarry

A rock collapse at a quarry in Cirebon, West Java, resulted in at least 10 fatalities and six injuries. Rescue operations are ongoing, with heavy machinery deployed to locate those trapped. West Java's governor highlighted the site's safety shortcomings.

Updated: 30-05-2025 17:08 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Rock Collapse at Indonesian Quarry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident has occurred at a quarry in Cirebon, West Java, where a rock collapse has claimed at least 10 lives and left six people injured. Rescue teams are currently engaged in rigorous search efforts to locate individuals trapped beneath the debris.

The incident, which unfolded on Friday, has prompted swift action from emergency responders. Television footage captured the scene where excavators were mobilized to shift massive rocks, while personnel carefully transported body bags to awaiting ambulances. The national disaster agency revealed that three excavators have also been engulfed by the collapse.

West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi has criticized the site for failing to adhere to safety standards for workers, labeling it a hazardous environment. Search operations are set to continue as authorities work tirelessly to determine the number of missing individuals.

