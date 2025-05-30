Greenman Viral Desai's Tree-Planting Campaign: A Tribute to Sardar Patel

Viral Desai, the Greenman of Gujarat, is spearheading a new initiative to enhance urban green spaces, beginning June 5. This week-long campaign celebrates World Environment Day by planting 1,000 trees in Surat and Navsari, underscoring Desai's commitment to ecological stewardship and urban resilience.

Inspired by the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who stressed cleanliness, unity, and environmental harmony, Desai's campaign aims to bolster public awareness of civic ecological duties. Over 2 lakh volunteers have been mobilized to plant more than 6.5 lakh trees, aiming for tangible climate impact and increased civic engagement.

The campaign focuses on areas needing ecological enhancement, with support from local government and communities. Young people and community organizations actively participate, planting trees under the 'Plant & Pledge' format. As global temperatures rise, Desai's grassroots movement exemplifies local climate action.

