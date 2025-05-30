Left Menu

Greenman Viral Desai's Tree-Planting Campaign: A Tribute to Sardar Patel

Viral Desai, known as the Greenman, is set to launch a tree-planting campaign on June 5 to celebrate World Environment Day. Inspired by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the initiative aims to plant 1,000 trees in Gujarat, raising ecological awareness and involving youth and community groups for sustainable urban greening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:17 IST
Greenman Viral Desai's Tree-Planting Campaign: A Tribute to Sardar Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Viral Desai, the Greenman of Gujarat, is spearheading a new initiative to enhance urban green spaces, beginning June 5. This week-long campaign celebrates World Environment Day by planting 1,000 trees in Surat and Navsari, underscoring Desai's commitment to ecological stewardship and urban resilience.

Inspired by the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who stressed cleanliness, unity, and environmental harmony, Desai's campaign aims to bolster public awareness of civic ecological duties. Over 2 lakh volunteers have been mobilized to plant more than 6.5 lakh trees, aiming for tangible climate impact and increased civic engagement.

The campaign focuses on areas needing ecological enhancement, with support from local government and communities. Young people and community organizations actively participate, planting trees under the 'Plant & Pledge' format. As global temperatures rise, Desai's grassroots movement exemplifies local climate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025