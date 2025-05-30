Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Hit by Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds: Alerts Issued

Himachal Pradesh experiences severe weather with an 'orange' alert for heavy rain and a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next two days. Heavy rains in Shimla caused disruptions, with flooded drains and delayed school buses. Strong winds and thunderstorms affected several other regions in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Himachal Pradesh is bracing for intense weather conditions as the meteorological department has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall and a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms with gusty winds at isolated areas over the coming two days.

The state capital, Shimla, suffered a 40-minute deluge on Friday, causing traffic delays and disrupting school schedules. The heavy downpour led to flooded drains and littered streets, with visibility dropping drastically.

Numerous regions, including Solan and Mandi, recorded significant rainfall. Gusty winds swept through areas like Bilaspur and Seobagh, while thunderstorms lashed Shimla and other towns. More adverse weather warnings are in place for the weekend.

