Himachal Pradesh Hit by Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds: Alerts Issued
Himachal Pradesh experiences severe weather with an 'orange' alert for heavy rain and a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next two days. Heavy rains in Shimla caused disruptions, with flooded drains and delayed school buses. Strong winds and thunderstorms affected several other regions in the state.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh is bracing for intense weather conditions as the meteorological department has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall and a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms with gusty winds at isolated areas over the coming two days.
The state capital, Shimla, suffered a 40-minute deluge on Friday, causing traffic delays and disrupting school schedules. The heavy downpour led to flooded drains and littered streets, with visibility dropping drastically.
Numerous regions, including Solan and Mandi, recorded significant rainfall. Gusty winds swept through areas like Bilaspur and Seobagh, while thunderstorms lashed Shimla and other towns. More adverse weather warnings are in place for the weekend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MTB Shimla 2023: Pedaling Through Heritage and Adventure
Severe Weather Alert Issued for Uttarakhand: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Gusty Winds Expected
Pedal Power: Shimla's MTB Event Champions Eco-Tourism and Fitness
HPU Sports Competition Kicks Off in Shimla with Enthusiastic Participation
Cyclonic Alert: Mormugao Port Operations Halted Amid Weather Warnings