Left Menu

BJP Walkout Sparks Controversy Over Shimla's Budget Session

The Shimla Municipal Corporation's Budget session was disrupted as BJP councillors protested Mayor Surinder Chauhan's continued tenure due to missing official notifications on his extension. They boycotted the session amid dissatisfaction, questioning the validity of the Budget amidst debt and revenue shortfalls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:51 IST
BJP Walkout Sparks Controversy Over Shimla's Budget Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Budget session of the Shimla Municipal Corporation was thrown into chaos when BJP councillors staged a dramatic walkout. The protest erupted as Mayor Surinder Chauhan began his Budget speech for the 2026-27 fiscal year, demanding clarity on the validity of his extended tenure.

In a tense atmosphere, BJP councillors raised concerns over the lack of official notification confirming the mayor's extended term, which was initially put into effect in 2025. The extension, from two and a half to five years, had been formalized by the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's approval of an amendment bill. However, the opposition argued that without a formal government notification, the mayor's authority to present the Budget was questionable.

BJP Councillor Saroj Thakur criticized the budget, citing the corporation's existing financial troubles, and called for Chauhan's resignation. As questions linger over the mayor's legitimacy, the future of Shimla's municipal governance enters uncertain territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

 India
2
India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

 India
3

Net Government Borrowings: Easing the Way for Private Sector Growth

 India
4
Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026