BJP Walkout Sparks Controversy Over Shimla's Budget Session
The Shimla Municipal Corporation's Budget session was disrupted as BJP councillors protested Mayor Surinder Chauhan's continued tenure due to missing official notifications on his extension. They boycotted the session amid dissatisfaction, questioning the validity of the Budget amidst debt and revenue shortfalls.
- Country:
- India
The Budget session of the Shimla Municipal Corporation was thrown into chaos when BJP councillors staged a dramatic walkout. The protest erupted as Mayor Surinder Chauhan began his Budget speech for the 2026-27 fiscal year, demanding clarity on the validity of his extended tenure.
In a tense atmosphere, BJP councillors raised concerns over the lack of official notification confirming the mayor's extended term, which was initially put into effect in 2025. The extension, from two and a half to five years, had been formalized by the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's approval of an amendment bill. However, the opposition argued that without a formal government notification, the mayor's authority to present the Budget was questionable.
BJP Councillor Saroj Thakur criticized the budget, citing the corporation's existing financial troubles, and called for Chauhan's resignation. As questions linger over the mayor's legitimacy, the future of Shimla's municipal governance enters uncertain territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rebel Rise: Chaudhary's Surprising Mayoral Victory in Bhiwandi
BJP's Bhiwandi Blow: Civic Split Sparks Congress Mayoral Bid
NYC Mayor Mamdani's New Approach to Homeless Encampment Clearances
Assam Assembly Walkout: AIUDF's Protest Against CM's Remarks
Controversy Clouds LA28: Mayor Urges Leadership Change