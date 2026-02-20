BJP Walkout Sparks Controversy Over Shimla's Budget Session

The Budget session of the Shimla Municipal Corporation was thrown into chaos when BJP councillors staged a dramatic walkout. The protest erupted as Mayor Surinder Chauhan began his Budget speech for the 2026-27 fiscal year, demanding clarity on the validity of his extended tenure.

In a tense atmosphere, BJP councillors raised concerns over the lack of official notification confirming the mayor's extended term, which was initially put into effect in 2025. The extension, from two and a half to five years, had been formalized by the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's approval of an amendment bill. However, the opposition argued that without a formal government notification, the mayor's authority to present the Budget was questionable.

BJP Councillor Saroj Thakur criticized the budget, citing the corporation's existing financial troubles, and called for Chauhan's resignation. As questions linger over the mayor's legitimacy, the future of Shimla's municipal governance enters uncertain territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)