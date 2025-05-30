Left Menu

Tragic Fishing Accident Claims Lives in Kerala

In a tragic incident in Kerala, two men died when their fishing boat capsized. The victims, Joby V J and Arun Sam, were unable to swim to safety. Joshi, Joby's brother, survived by swimming ashore. The bodies were recovered after a search operation.

Updated: 30-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:18 IST
  • India

In a sorrowful event on Friday, two men from a south Kerala district lost their lives when their fishing boat overturned, local fire and rescue teams reported. The victims, identified as Joby V J and Arun Sam, both in their mid-30s, could not swim to safety.

Joshi, the brother of the deceased Joby, managed to survive by swimming ashore. The trio had embarked on a fishing trip on a country boat near Panachikkad, where the unfortunate mishap occurred around 2 pm.

While Joshi's swimming skills saved him, his companions clung desperately to the sinking boat. The bodies were eventually recovered following a search by locals and rescue personnel, officials confirmed.

