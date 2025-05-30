Tragic Fishing Accident Claims Lives in Kerala

In a sorrowful event on Friday, two men from a south Kerala district lost their lives when their fishing boat overturned, local fire and rescue teams reported. The victims, identified as Joby V J and Arun Sam, both in their mid-30s, could not swim to safety.

Joshi, the brother of the deceased Joby, managed to survive by swimming ashore. The trio had embarked on a fishing trip on a country boat near Panachikkad, where the unfortunate mishap occurred around 2 pm.

While Joshi's swimming skills saved him, his companions clung desperately to the sinking boat. The bodies were eventually recovered following a search by locals and rescue personnel, officials confirmed.