Tragic Fishing Accident Claims Lives in Kerala
In a tragic incident in Kerala, two men died when their fishing boat capsized. The victims, Joby V J and Arun Sam, were unable to swim to safety. Joshi, Joby's brother, survived by swimming ashore. The bodies were recovered after a search operation.
- Country:
- India
In a sorrowful event on Friday, two men from a south Kerala district lost their lives when their fishing boat overturned, local fire and rescue teams reported. The victims, identified as Joby V J and Arun Sam, both in their mid-30s, could not swim to safety.
Joshi, the brother of the deceased Joby, managed to survive by swimming ashore. The trio had embarked on a fishing trip on a country boat near Panachikkad, where the unfortunate mishap occurred around 2 pm.
While Joshi's swimming skills saved him, his companions clung desperately to the sinking boat. The bodies were eventually recovered following a search by locals and rescue personnel, officials confirmed.
ALSO READ
Wayanad Landslide Survivors to Get New Township in Kerala
Protests Erupt Over Unfulfilled Aid Promises to Landslide Survivors
Survivors Demand Zero-Tolerance Policy on Clergy Abuse from Pope Leo XIV
Diu Becomes India's First Fully Solar-Powered District, Says Pralhad Joshi
SA Launches Cancer Survivors Month with Symbolic Ribbon Statue