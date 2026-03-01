Left Menu

Revitalizing Lives: Kerala's Model Township for Landslide Survivors

The Kerala government handed over homes to 178 families affected by the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide, inaugurating the first phase of the Wayanad Model Township. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the project's role as a comprehensive rehabilitation initiative, aimed at bettering living conditions under the 'Build Back Better' principle.

The Kerala government has provided new homes to 178 families impacted by the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide, marking the completion of the first phase of the Wayanad Model Township.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the project aims to offer comprehensive rehabilitation by improving living conditions under the 'Build Back Better' model. Plans are underway to accommodate 410 families across the township, complete with modern amenities and designed to endure natural disasters.

Vijayan highlighted the state's solidarity and commitment to rebuilding with dignity, despite hurdles and misinformation campaigns. Financial assistance and relief measures were provided, including support for children orphaned by the disaster. The township exemplifies Kerala's compassion and resolve, standing as a beacon of resilience and recovery.

