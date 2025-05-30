Tensions Rise: Iran Responds to U.S. Threats

Iran has issued a stern response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to target Iran's nuclear facilities, declaring it a significant breach that will yield grave repercussions. This warning was reported by the semi-official Fars News Agency on Friday.

An unnamed Iranian official emphasized that if the U.S. is truly pursuing a diplomatic resolution, it should forego its rhetoric of threats and sanctions. The official described such actions as overt hostility against Iran's national interests.

The situation underscores escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, with implications for international diplomacy and regional stability.