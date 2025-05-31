Legacy of the Tiger: Remembering Valmik Thapar
Valmik Thapar, a renowned Indian wildlife conservationist and author, has passed away at the age of 73. Known for his dedication to tiger conservation, Thapar was influential in policies protecting wild tigers, especially in Ranthambore National Park. He authored over 30 books and was involved in numerous conservation efforts.
Renowned wildlife conservationist and author Valmik Thapar, whose work primarily focused on the protection of wild tigers, has died at the age of 73. Passing away at his residence early Saturday, Thapar leaves behind an indelible mark on India's conservation efforts, particularly in Ranthambore National Park.
Thapar's contributions were notable and vast, co-founding the Ranthambhore Foundation in 1988 to champion community-based conservation initiatives. His career spanned over five decades, during which he served on more than 150 government panels and authored over 30 insightful books on wildlife.
Despite differences on approaches such as Project Cheetah, Thapar remained a global advocate for tigers. His persuasive voice in conservation left an impact, with peers like Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and conservation biologist Neha Sinha commemorating his unwavering commitment to the cause.
