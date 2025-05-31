Left Menu

Legacy of the Tiger: Remembering Valmik Thapar

Valmik Thapar, a renowned Indian wildlife conservationist and author, has passed away at the age of 73. Known for his dedication to tiger conservation, Thapar was influential in policies protecting wild tigers, especially in Ranthambore National Park. He authored over 30 books and was involved in numerous conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:00 IST
Legacy of the Tiger: Remembering Valmik Thapar
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned wildlife conservationist and author Valmik Thapar, whose work primarily focused on the protection of wild tigers, has died at the age of 73. Passing away at his residence early Saturday, Thapar leaves behind an indelible mark on India's conservation efforts, particularly in Ranthambore National Park.

Thapar's contributions were notable and vast, co-founding the Ranthambhore Foundation in 1988 to champion community-based conservation initiatives. His career spanned over five decades, during which he served on more than 150 government panels and authored over 30 insightful books on wildlife.

Despite differences on approaches such as Project Cheetah, Thapar remained a global advocate for tigers. His persuasive voice in conservation left an impact, with peers like Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and conservation biologist Neha Sinha commemorating his unwavering commitment to the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025