Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bulandshahr

Three individuals tragically lost their lives in Bulandshahr when their car collided with a tractor-trolley. The incident occurred after the tractor-trolley's tire burst, causing it to go out of control. The victims, identified as Sachin, Amit, and Dinanath, were traveling from Ghaziabad. A scooter rider sustained injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate road accident in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three individuals on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred when a car rammed into a tractor-trolley after one of the tractor-trolley's tires burst, leading to a loss of control.

Police identified the victims as Sachin (25), Amit (35), and Dinanath (45), while a scooter rider also suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment.

