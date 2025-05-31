Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bulandshahr

An unfortunate road accident in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three individuals on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred when a car rammed into a tractor-trolley after one of the tractor-trolley's tires burst, leading to a loss of control.

Police identified the victims as Sachin (25), Amit (35), and Dinanath (45), while a scooter rider also suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment.