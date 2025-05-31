Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bulandshahr
Three individuals tragically lost their lives in Bulandshahr when their car collided with a tractor-trolley. The incident occurred after the tractor-trolley's tire burst, causing it to go out of control. The victims, identified as Sachin, Amit, and Dinanath, were traveling from Ghaziabad. A scooter rider sustained injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
An unfortunate road accident in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three individuals on Saturday.
The tragic incident occurred when a car rammed into a tractor-trolley after one of the tractor-trolley's tires burst, leading to a loss of control.
Police identified the victims as Sachin (25), Amit (35), and Dinanath (45), while a scooter rider also suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment.
- READ MORE ON:
- accident
- Bulandshahr
- car
- tractor-trolley
- tyre burst
- collision
- Ghaziabad
- deceased
- victims
- police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mir's Escort Vehicle Collision on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Leaves Two Injured
Collision on Jammu-Srinagar Highway: Close Call for Ghulam Ahmed Mir
Tragic Collision on Atal Setu: BMW Crashes into Dumper
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bulandshahr
Cyclist Esow Alban Survives High-speed Bike Collision Unscathed