Demolition Drives and Displacement Woes: The Madrasi Camp Saga

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) has called out the authorities for failing to adhere to court-mandated rehabilitation measures for residents of Madrasi Camp in South Delhi. These residents face a looming demolition drive set to commence this Sunday, raising apprehension among affected families.

In a statement made public on Saturday, the CPI(M)'s Delhi unit criticized the condition of flats allotted to the displaced families, stating that many units in Narela were substandard, lacking basic amenities such as water, electricity, doors, and windows. The party referred to a May 9 Delhi High Court directive, which ordered agencies, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), to ensure that fundamental facilities are available in these units by May 20.

The campaign stressed that 215 of the 350 households were allocated flats; however, the infrastructure remains unsuitable for habitation, especially given Delhi's extreme weather conditions. The CPI(M) warned of potential law and order disruptions should the demolition proceed as planned on June 1. Activists continue to urge the government to enforce proper rehabilitation measures and preserve residents' rights before continuing with further evictions.

