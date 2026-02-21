Mysterious Murder: Factory Owner Stabbed in Narela
A 28-year-old factory owner, Ravi, was fatally stabbed by unidentified attackers in Narela, Delhi. Although rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Ravi ran a footwear manufacturing business and was attacked while leaving his factory by motorcycle. Police are investigating the case.
- Country:
- India
A factory owner in outer north Delhi's Narela was tragically killed on Friday night, police revealed on Saturday. Ravi, the 28-year-old victim, sustained multiple stab wounds inflicted by unknown assailants as he left his footwear manufacturing business.
Despite being swiftly transported to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, medical professionals pronounced him dead upon arrival. Authorities indicated Ravi's origins lay in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, though he resided in Narela.
The brutal attack unfolded around 8:30 PM when Ravi was closing his factory. As he departed on a motorcycle with an associate, unidentified individuals launched a knife assault, fleeing immediately. Police have registered a case and formed teams to apprehend the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
