In a pressing demand for accountability, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has called for the removal of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following the Maharashtra Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) decision to cancel the tender process for two major infrastructure projects in Mumbai. Thackeray insisted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sanction an investigation through appropriate authorities such as the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Enforcement Directorate (ED), or the Income Tax Department.

The MMRDA, headed by Shinde, faced backlash from Thackeray at a press conference after informing the Supreme Court about their decision to halt the tenders, involving significant financial investments, citing the need to protect public interest. The court was simultaneously reviewing a plea from infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which had been excluded from the bidding process for these projects.

Thackeray alleged that the initial conditions for the bids were manipulated to favor certain contractors and highlighted the role of a foreign bank guarantee from St. Louis in the Caribbean. As a result of public pressure and identified discrepancies, the MMRDA extended the bidding timeline and reevaluated tender details to ensure fairness and proper utilization of taxpayers' money.

