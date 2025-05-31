Delhi's Yamuna Riverfront Development: Reviving Urban Cultural Spaces

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is embarking on an ambitious project to rejuvenate the Yamuna riverfront, officials revealed on Saturday. As part of this effort, existing parks like Baansera, Asita East, and Yamuna Vatika will soon host new recreational spaces, enhancing cultural and environmental dynamics along the river.

Spanning from the Wazirabad Barrage to Okhla Barrage, the DDA's restoration initiative covers a 22-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna. Among the 11 projects in progress, Kalindi Aviral features a theme-based bamboo park called 'Baansera,' being developed to serve as a cultural hub that includes a temporary bazaar offering handicrafts, culinary delights, and performances.

Other developments include auctioned spaces for cafes, such as an eco-friendly designed venue in Yamuna Vatika, with the Park's themes reflecting cultural vibrancy and environmental awareness. The DDA's approach marks a significant investment in urban cultural spaces, inviting both locals and tourists to engage with the Yamuna's restored beauty.